rg+p completes trio of Build To Rent developments in Milton Keynes

Three of Milton Keynes’ newest Build-to-Rent (BTR) developments have been delivered by multi-disciplinary design practice, rg+p.

In Central Milton Keynes, rg+p has completed Arbour, the £80m new build development of 306 apartments on the site of the former HMRC offices, as well as the regeneration of a derelict former garden centre site on Secklow Gate into the impressive 329-unit Park Square development. Completing the trio is a £34.4m, four-acre scheme, known as Bletchley View, which comprises 172 apartments, 12 townhouses and three commercial units.

rg+p’s architectural director, Grant Giblett comments: “Each of the schemes was designed to set a new benchmark for rental living in Milton Keynes and cater for the growing demand for sustainable family housing. All the apartments are highly energy efficient while the wider developments incorporate solar panels, air source heat pumps, green/sedum roofs, green electricity and EV charging points.

“Collectively they have delivered in excess of 800 mixed tenure new homes, employment opportunities and high-quality amenities, while repurposing brownfield sites into positive contributions to the cityscape,” adds Grant.

Community amenities were an integral part of the design brief at Arbour, which features a 24-hour concierge, lounge, gym, fitness studio, sky lounge and multi-use games room. Park Square benefits from a central courtyard, undercroft car park and standalone commercial unit.

Bletchley View comprises two apartment blocks of eight and ten storeys, two rows of three-bed townhouses and circa 280 sq ft commercial space. Located adjacent to Bletchley railway station, the development has become a new landmark for the town and, it is hoped, the catalyst for further redevelopment to enable Bletchley to become a metropolitan hub and destination in its own right.

Grant concludes: “The UK’s Build to Rent sector has the potential to play a significant role in addressing the housing shortage. It’s therefore essential that schemes like this trio are designed and delivered at pace to ensure a steady supply. We are proud these developments have made such a significant contribution to Milton Keynes’ housing targets and look forward to continuing to expand our BTR expertise.”

rg+p delivered Arbour in partnership with HG Living, HG Construction and PIC; Park Square with Galliford Try and AIG; and Bletchley View with Godwin Developments and Winvic Construction.