Safe, warm homes at heart of new repairs contract in Milton Keynes

Mears Group has secured a new five-year contract to deliver day-to-day repairs and maintenance services to more than 11,000 homes in Milton Keynes, working on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC). The £230 million agreement includes the potential for a further five-year extension.

This refreshed contract reflects a shared ambition between MKCC and Mears to place residents at the heart of a modern, high-quality service, with a renewed focus on safe, warm, and decent homes.

The new service starts on 4 August and will focus on providing a high-quality, reliable housing service for Milton Keynes City Council and its residents, while meeting all the standards expected of a social housing landlord. With an established presence in Milton Keynes, Mears employs over 180 local people, including 18 apprentices. Its refreshed approach under the new contract will build on its social value priorities, creating meaningful employment, investing in young people, and supporting local communities. Over the past year alone, colleagues in Milton Keynes have delivered more than 1,000 volunteering hours and supported schools and the local college with placements and career advice.

As part of the new contract, Mears is committed to delivering a reliable service for Milton Keynes residents and giving back to the community. Over 2,000 hours of volunteering have been pledged, with every member of the 205-strong team taking part in local projects.

Mears will also work with the council to connect residents, businesses and suppliers to job and training opportunities. A ‘More for MK’ Social Value Forum will be launched within six months to help shape and grow this work.

Sustainability also remains a key driver. The t includes an enhanced focus on community wellbeing, energy efficiency and decarbonisation, helping support MKCC’s wider environmental goals.

Peter Baldwin, Chief Operating Officer at Mears Group, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract and excited to enter the next phase of our work in Milton Keynes. It’s a vote of confidence in our people, our service, and our commitment to delivering homes that are safe, warm, and well cared for.

We’re also proud of the wider impact we make through apprenticeships, community volunteering, and sustainability initiatives. We look forward to working closely with the council and local communities to achieve even more over the coming years.”

As part of Mears’ commitment to listening to customers, residents are also encouraged to get involved in shaping future services through its Customer Scrutiny Board. To find out more, visit: https://www.mearsgroup.co.uk/our-customers/your-voice/apply