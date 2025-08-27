Seattle is the right place for Milton Keynes’ Robert

Robert Fulop

A trip to the world-famous Space Needle, lunch in Pike Place Market and a visit to the Museum of Pop Culture are just three of the experiences enjoyed by Robert Fulop from Milton Keynes after he had a once in a lifetime trip to the US.

Robert, who works at Amazon’s sortation centre in Milton Keynes, took part in the week-long trip with 17 Amazon colleagues from across the UK and Ireland as part of a programme called I Found the Right Place.

I Found the Right Place is open to Amazon employees in the UK and Ireland and asks the simple question – ‘what makes Amazon the right place for you?’. Employees are invited to talk about why they love working at Amazon and the best stories are selected by a judging panel, with the finalists taking delivery of a boarding pass for the trip of a lifetime.

More than 2,000 Amazon employees submitted their story as part of the campaign and Robert was selected by the judges as one of 18 people who boarded the plane to Seattle.

Robert and his colleagues had an action-packed week in Seattle, where they toured Amazon’s global headquarters, saw the latest Amazon technology during a fulfilment centre tour and enjoyed the sights and sounds of the city’s Pike Place Market, Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture and more.

Robert Fulop's Amazon journey began in an unexpected way. When he moved from Romania to the UK in 2012, his first role at Amazon was as a cleaner at the Milton Keynes fulfilment centre. But that experience would spark something bigger.

“I joined Amazon as a cleaner, and that allowed me to see other Amazon teams at work. That ignited a spark in me,” he said. “I saw the engineers working at Amazon, and thought it was really cool. I left Amazon to work at different companies for six or seven years, and during that time, my brother started an apprenticeship at Amazon.”

Robert explains how this brought him back to Amazon. “He knew I was someone who loved DIY and working with my hands, so he rang me and told me I’d love an Amazon apprenticeship.” he said.

In 2021, Robert took a leap of faith and joined the Amazon Apprenticeship programme to study Mechatronics. Today, he’s a qualified engineer, and he loves what he does. Robert’s career progression at the company saw him take a seat on the plane to Seattle as part of the I Found the Right Place programme. Robert’s passion also impressed the judges – a passion he’s now passing on to his son.

“I’m preparing my 16-year-old son, David, to follow the same path as me. He is currently studying to be an engineer, and I want him to experience the same opportunities, growth, and support that helped shape my own career.”

When he found out about the trip, Robert couldn’t believe he was going to Seattle. He shared his highlight of the trip:

“Meeting Amazon’s leadership team in Seattle was a really emotional part of the trip. Everyone opened up about their career progression in Amazon, and we really felt like a family. It was amazing to listen to the stories of other people working at Amazon buildings around the UK and in Seattle. I also loved seeing all the iconic Seattle sights!”

Robert’s future with Amazon is bright, and he feels inspired by his time in Seattle. He added:

“This is the first job I’ve had where I love what I’m doing every day and feel passionate about my work. I’ve grown so much working here. I’m excited to continue my career as an Amazonian!”

Rich Smith, Site Leader at Amazon’s Milton Keynes sortation centre, added: “Robert is a much-loved member of the team here at Amazon in Milton Keynes and we were so pleased when we found out he was off to Seattle. We’re proud to have him represent our team on the trip and I hope he had a brilliant time. I Found the Right Place is one of the many programmes we run here at Amazon to show our appreciation for the colleagues that deliver smiles for our customers every day.”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. The minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees is between £13.50 and £14.50 p/h, depending on location. For those with 36 months service, this is £13.75 and £14.75p/h, depending on location. This equates to an annual starting salary of between £28,080 and £30,160, depending on location, for full-time frontline employees across the country.

Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in just two years. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of Amazon’s company pension plan.

Amazon employees can also take part in Amazon’s Career Choice programme, which covers up to 100% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of whether the participant proceeds to pursue a career at Amazon.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Amazon ranked in second place on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list — an annual list that identifies the most sought-after large companies to work for and grow your career in the UK. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.