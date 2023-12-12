Silverstone company announces plans to create 175 jobs after Sir Keir Starmer visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tech company in Silverstone has announced a major recruitment drive following a visit from Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour Leader visited Lunaz in Silverstone and his visit coincided with the announcement the company is looking to double its clean-tech jobs from 175 to 350.

Lunaz converts vehicles to electric power and is hoping to complete its recruitment drive by the middle of 2025. It described its vehicles as Upcycled Electric Vehicles (UEVs). Sir Starmer said: “Fast-growth clean technology companies like Lunaz show the incredible talent, innovation and ingenuity that exists here in Britain. We will back to the hilt the ambition and innovation of British business. The UK has enormous potential to take a global leadership position in the critical path to net zero industry. Companies like Lunaz show how it can be done.”

Sir Keir Starmer visits Lunaz

During his visit the politician was taken around the company’s factory and introduced to staff at the hub.

Lunaz was founded in 2018 and employed five people from the 7,000 sq ft premises. Five years later, it extends to over 250,000 sq ft and is cited as the world’s only industrial vehicle upcycling and electrification facility.

David Lorenz, Lunaz founder, added: “We started Lunaz [in 2018] to accelerate the world’s critical drive to net zero by offering a dramatically more sustainable and economically alternative to the current replace-with-new cycle. By unlocking the power of the circular economy, we are transitioning commercial and passenger fleets at pace and scale, in doing so saving millions of tonnes in embedded carbon and billions in pounds.

