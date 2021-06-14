Silverstone 'remains confident' of a packed house for the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his Silverstone victory in 2019 by crown-surfing

Bosses at Silverstone say they believe F1 fans will still be trackside for the British Grand Prix in July, the weekend before the rearranged 'freedom day.'

Moves from the government on Monday delayed the lifting of coronavirus restrictions until at July 19, four weeks beyond their initial June 21 target.

The British Grand Prix is due to take place between Friday July 16 and Sunday July 18, with reports suggesting circuit bosses had been in contact with the government to discuss the possibility of a reprieve to host fans prior the the deadline.

The circuit covers 550 acres of Northamptonshire countryside, with 70,000 grandstand seats located around the 3.6-mile circuit. An estimated 120,000 fans were expected on race day.

Rudimental, Anne-Marie and Becky Hill have also been confirmed to perform after each night of on-track action.

In an email to British Grand Prix ticket holders, Silverstone bosses said they 'remain confident' fans will be able to watch the championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The statement read: "Following today’s announcement that the easing of lockdown restrictions will be delayed by four weeks, we’d like to reassure you that we remain confident that fans will be back at Silverstone for the 2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix in July.

"Our ongoing discussions with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, as well as Public Health England are positive. We will communicate the full details with you once we have them.

"In the meantime, the countdown has begun, and we will continue to send out details of how you can download your e-tickets this week so please keep an eye on your inbox.