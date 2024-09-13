Simon Martin celebrates one-year anniversary as General Manager of Midsummer Place

This month, Midsummer Place celebrates the one-year anniversary of Simon Martin as General Manager. Reflecting on his first year, Simon shares his experiences, challenges, and plans for the future of the shopping centre.

Reflecting on Success

Over the past year, Simon has found the most rewarding aspect of his role to be leading a highly experienced centre team and working with retail partners and stakeholders within the Milton Keynes community. "It’s been fantastic to engage with such a dedicated team and passionate partners who are deeply invested in our community," Simon remarked.

Overcoming Challenges

Simon Martin

Upon starting his role, Simon faced the challenge of learning the intricacies of the shopping centre industry and adapting to a diverse array of stakeholders, including owners, leasing agents, and tenants. By regularly visiting other centres and drawing on the expertise of his internal team, Simon has successfully navigated these challenges.

Driving Evolution at Midsummer Place

Under Simon’s leadership, Midsummer Place has undergone significant transformation. “We’ve focused heavily on retail partner engagement, which has led to positive feedback and stronger relationships. This, along with enhancements to heating, lighting, and communication within our team, has created a more dynamic and supportive workplace culture.” Midsummer Place's focus on key performance indicators (KPIs) has also seen them ranked as the third most improved centre within the Savills network, a testament to the centre’s ongoing progress.

Growth of Midsummer Market

The Midsummer Market has experienced tremendous growth, thanks to a combination of exciting events and store openings. “From the expansion of the Apple Store to the arrival of Wingstop and the much-anticipated opening of Flannels and Lane7 Bowling, we’ve seen remarkable growth,” Simon said. “Our marketing team has also played a crucial role by hosting events such as fashion shows and live music performances, helping to drive foot traffic and engage the community.”

Memorable Moments

Simon’s time at Midsummer Place has been filled with memorable experiences, including meeting the team and retail partners. One particularly amusing moment was returning from a visit to another centre with a life-size orange woolly mammoth, affectionately known as “Milton.” “The team thought I was mad, but Milton is now part of our Midsummer family,” Simon shared with a laugh.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Simon envisions a continued focus on improving the visitor experience. "We have some exciting plans in the works, including new brand partnerships and the development of a well-being hub to support our community. We’ll also keep enhancing leisure offerings, with entertainers regularly performing in the Midsummer Place boulevard."

Engagement with Local Community

Simon has prioritised connecting with the Milton Keynes community, forging partnerships with organizations like the local hospital, YMCA, and Willen Hospice. He also collaborates with small businesses through initiatives like the Midsummer Market, showcasing local products.

Adapting to Industry Changes

The shopping centre industry has shifted in recent years, with a growing emphasis on leisure and experiences. "Customers now seek a balance between dining, entertainment, and retail," Simon explained. "Midsummer Place has adapted by evolving our boulevard and introducing new leisure offerings like the upcoming bowling alley, while continuously gathering feedback from focus groups to meet visitor needs."

Balancing Big Brands and Independents

Maintaining a balance between well-known brands and independent businesses is a priority for Simon. "We work closely with our board and leasing agents to ensure the right mix of retailers, providing variety for our customers and supporting smaller businesses."

Exciting Upcoming Events

Looking forward, Simon is excited for the opening of Flannels and Lane7 Bowling, as well as the upcoming festive season. "Christmas is always a highlight, with increased footfall, festive markets, and the Christmas tree light switch-on in November. I can’t wait to see the centre come to life during this special time of year."