SMC Corporation UK invests £25,000 in Milton Keynes’ future through hybrid fund
The funding will support local projects tackling poverty and disadvantage, improving health and wellbeing, and widening access to education, three vital areas of MK Community Foundation’s work.
In recent years, MK Community Foundation has funded initiatives ranging from emergency food parcels and youth mental health support to literacy programmes and digital access for families without internet. SMC Corporation UK’s support will help ensure that work like this not only continues but grows.
The donation has been split across two funds: £12,500 invested into an endowment fund, match funded by MK Community Foundation to double its value to £25,000. An endowment fund is a permanent pot of money where the Foundation only spends the interest on projects. Endowment funds are built to last. By investing today, SMC Corporation is helping to ensure that funding will always be there for local communities, no matter what the future holds.
A further £12,500 will go into a flow-through fund, which will be distributed directly to local causes in the near term. Together, this ‘Hybrid Fund’ will have both immediate and lasting impact.
Ian Revell, Chief Executive of Milton Keynes Community Foundation, said:
“We’re thrilled to welcome SMC Corporation UK as one of our valued fundholders. The funds will balance supporting urgent local projects today while building a legacy that will support Milton Keynes for generations to come.”
Nick Pittwood, General Manager of SMC Corporation UK, added:
“SMC Corporation UK is committed to supporting our local community and creating lasting impact. Partnering with Milton Keynes Community Foundation allows us to fund vital projects in the local area, both now and in the future, and we’re proud to be able to contribute to this in a meaningful way”.