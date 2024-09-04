SME's One-Day Training Course will help Milton Keynes' businesses reduce Carbon Footprints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In alignment with the Carbon Literacy Project, Milton Keynes SME, Traineasy, is offering a day of learning leading to Carbon Literacy® Certification for delegates who successfully complete all aspects of the course.

According to Invest Milton Keynes, the Inward Investment Promotion arm of the Economic Development Unit of the City of Milton Keynes, MK is thriving, with an economy focused on technology, finance, logistics and professional services.

All of this is wonderful news for Milton Keynes yet, in 2019, Milton Keynes Council agreed a climate emergency and has since committed to the ambition of Milton Keynes becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon negative by 2050, meaning Milton Keynes' businesses have to find ways to significantly decarbonise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To assist with this huge task, in alignment with the Carbon Literacy Project, Milton Keynes SME, Traineasy, is offering a day of learning leading to Carbon Literacy® Certification for delegates who successfully complete all aspects of the course. The statistics* from the Carbon Literacy Project already include:

Inside Traineasy's offices at Witian Studios, Central Milton Keynes

7,800 organisations engaged

211,874 actions pledged

382,000t carbon (CO2e) saved

(*https://carbonliteracy.com/about-us/)

Once a significant number of employees have been Certified, an organisation can become an accredited Carbon Literate Organisation (CLO), this being the visible ‘badge’ that that showcases an organisation as committed to Carbon Literacy, having a substantial number of staff who are Carbon Literate, and having a commitment to support its Carbon Literate people and maintain its low carbon culture.

Once accredited, organisations use CLO status to better interact with staff, customers, suppliers and stakeholders. Plus, of course, CLO accreditation supports the development (and recruitment and retention) of a Carbon Literate workforce and requires an organisation to engage positively with its staff, suppliers and customers in developing and delivering low carbon behaviour.

To cope with current demand, Traineasy is currently running one public Carbon Literacy course a month plus private (closed) courses for customers who wish to train a group together. Whether public or private, each course comprises:

Five bright, beautiful and engaging e-learning modules (4 - 5 hours in total)

One online (MS Teams) or in-person instructor-led workshop (approximately 4 hours)

Certification process on behalf of each delegate.

Recent delegates have said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Good research work and presented in a simple and easy way to understand"

"Very well presented course, visually lovely - Section 3 interactive tour activity for local carbon very nice"

"Very engaging and interactive. Factually interesting, well presented and visually appealing"

As a result of its new initiative, Traineasy is hoping to increase the proportion of its customers based in Milton Keynes. Traineasy’s MD, Tim Dyer said, “As an online learning business, the location of our customers has not been a major factor. Now, we are hoping to engage much more with our neighbours, other businesses in Milton Keynes, as we journey towards Net Zero together”.

More information can be found at: https://greenskills-training.co.uk/ or, for group bookings, please email [email protected].