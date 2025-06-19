Smoke & Pepper brings the heat to Milton Keynes with 7th store - part of the 40+ locations signed across the UK

Smoke & Pepper brings new flavour to MK

Smoke & Pepper is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in the heart of Milton Keynes, at Midsummer Place. This marks the company’s 7th location as it continues expanding across the country, bringing our bold flavours and signature experience to more and more communities.

Surrounded by some of MK’s most popular destinations, the new store is set to become a go-to choice, whether you're grabbing a quick bite while out and about, ordering in for a cosy night, or making a special trip for your Smoke & Pepper fix. Dine-in, takeaway, or delivered straight to your door via Uber Eats, the new eatery has got you covered.

Smoke & Pepper is fast expanding across the UK and has now signed over 40 new restaurants that will open in the coming years, but now the focus is on Milton Keynes. Sara Ibrahim, Executive Director at Smoke & Pepper said: “We’re honoured to be joining such a vibrant and welcoming city. At Smoke & Pepper, every new opening is about more than just great food, it’s about becoming part of the local flavour. We can't wait to serve the people of Milton Keynes and add something new to your list of favourites. Whether you’re passing through, already a fan, or trying us for the first time, we look forward to welcoming you.”

Smoke & Pepper's menu is a bold celebration of flame-grilled favourites and indulgent comfort food, crafted with premium ingredients. Signature offerings include the 'Spice it Up' burger, featuring two juicy beef patties, lettuce, crispy onion, green chilli, cheese, and Smoke & Pepper's spicy sauce, all served on a brioche potato bun . The 'Texan Firebird' burger delivers a fiery kick with fried chicken, spicy mayo, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, and red onions . For those seeking variety, the 'Meal it Up' combo offers a grilled burger, three wings, and fries . Loaded fries options, such as the 'Korean Loaded Fries' and 'Texan Firebird Loaded Fries', are topped with bold flavours . The menu also features grilled chicken wraps, platters like the 'Mumbo Platter' for sharing, and indulgent milkshakes including Oreo, Biscoff, and Bueno flavours .

The opening of Smoke & Pepper adds to the evolving culinary offering at Midsummer Place and follows a series of exciting food-led developments aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

Simon Martin, General Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We are delighted to welcome Smoke & Pepper to Midsummer Place. Their unique take on street food-inspired dining is an exciting addition for our visitors and reflects our commitment to offering high-quality, independent food brands in a vibrant setting. The team have built an incredible reputation and we look forward to seeing the buzz their opening will bring to the centre.”

Smoke & Pepper are winners of the Uber trailblazer award 2024 and the runners up in our region for Uber restaurant of the year award.

To find out more about Smoke & Pepper and explore their menu, visit www.smokeandpepper.co.uk