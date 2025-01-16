Smylie rises from work experience to head of professional services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chartered surveyor whose love of commercial property began as a schoolboy with a period of work experience at Kirkby Diamond has been promoted to lead one of the company’s key divisions.

Adam Smylie, who joined Kirkby Diamond as a graduate surveyor in 2013, has been promoted to head of professional services at the company which has offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans.

His new role will include oversight of the lease advisory department, working alongside Mark Hannam, partner and head of lease advisory and asset management. The pair will work together to further improve market share in the sector and grow instruction levels.

Adam has been fascinated with the world of surveying since he enjoyed a period of work experience at the company when he was just 15. Having firmly picked his career path, Adam trained at the firm’s Luton office, qualifying as a chartered surveyor in 2016.

CAPTION: Adam Smylie is the new head of professional services at Kirkby Diamond.

He began to specialise in valuation matters but retained some involvement in lease advisory work. He became head of valuation in 2021 and partner in February 2023.

Managing partner Luke Tillison said: “It’s fantastic to see someone, whose first taste of a commercial property career was work experience at Kirkby Diamond, rise through the ranks to now lead the professional services team.

“Adam truly deserves his promotion and we are confident that in overseeing both valuation and lease advisory aspects of our business, while working closely with Mark Hannam, he will help to build business and push the team forward.”

Adam said: “It’s been quite a journey to partner and now head of professional services and I am grateful to Kirkby Diamond for the opportunity to develop a successful career at the company where it all began all those years ago as a work experience schoolboy.

“I am looking forward to the new challenge to further build upon my skill sets and help support Kirkby Diamond in its continued growth. Since I joined the business in 2013 I’ve seen it go from strength to strength and during that time it has built a formidable team. I’m looking forward to being a part of its continued success.

“Following our acquisition of Bowyer Bryce in Enfield and expansion into St Albans over the last few years, there is clear opportunity to pick up new work in these markets as well as source more work in the longstanding markets we already operate in.”

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial property needs.