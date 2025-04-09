Solidaire Solicitors Founder honoured in prestigious 2025 Pro Bono Recognition List

Pro bono

Bodrul Amin recognised for outstanding commitment to free legal services

Bodrul Amin, founder and principal solicitor at Solidaire Solicitors, has been celebrated for his exceptional contributions to pro bono legal work, securing a place on the 2025 Pro Bono Recognition List of England and Wales.

The distinguished list, curated by the Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee and endorsed by the Lady Chief Justice, with support from The Law Society and the Bar Council, acknowledges legal professionals who have dedicated at least 25 hours of free legal assistance over the past year. Bodrul’s inclusion highlights his leadership in addressing systemic inequalities and providing critical support to individuals and organisations unable to afford legal representation.

“I am deeply humbled to be recognised,” said Bodrul. “Pro bono work isn’t just a professional duty—it’s a moral imperative. At Solidaire Solicitors, we believe justice should never be a privilege reserved for the few. This accolade reinforces our resolve to stand with those who need it the most.”