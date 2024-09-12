Solidaire Solicitors offers free legal advice for redundancy cases

Solidaire Solicitors, a specialist employment and immigration law firm based in Milton Keynes, has announced a new initiative to offer free legal advice to individuals facing redundancy.

The firm’s unprecedented move comes in response to growing concerns about job security and financial instability in the region.

With rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and company restructures hitting industries across the UK, many employees find themselves unexpectedly at risk of redundancy. Recognising the need for support, Solidaire Solicitors is stepping up to ensure those affected understand their legal rights and options.

Founded on principles of justice and fairness, Solidaire Solicitors has built a reputation for offering client-focused legal services. This new redundancy advice service aligns with the firm’s mission to support vulnerable individuals during challenging times.

The free consultations will cover essential topics such as redundancy processes, settlement agreements, unfair dismissal, and severance packages.

As the UK continues to navigate economic challenges, redundancy cases are expected to rise. Recent statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that redundancy rates in the UK increased by 10% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. Solidaire Solicitors' timely initiative comes as a vital resource for those left struggling to navigate the legal intricacies of job loss.

"Redundancy is a deeply stressful experience for anyone, and often employees are unsure of their rights or feel powerless to contest decisions made by their employers," said Bodrul Amin, Principal Solicitor at Solidaire Solicitors.

"We want to empower those facing redundancy by giving them access to expert legal guidance, free of charge. It’s about ensuring they are treated fairly and lawfully during this difficult time."

Those interested in the free redundancy advice service can contact Solidaire Solicitors through their website.