Solidaire Solicitors relocates to new offices at Bletchley Business Campus, Milton Keynes
The relocation marks an exciting new chapter for Solidaire Solicitors as the firm continues to expand its services and enhance accessibility for clients across Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, and beyond.
“We’re thrilled to open our new office at Bletchley Business Campus,” said a spokesperson for Solidaire Solicitors. “The move allows us to better accommodate our growing team, improve client experience, and reaffirm our commitment to providing clear, effective legal advice in a modern, welcoming environment.”
The new offices offer improved facilities, convenient access, and a professional setting designed to support Solidaire Solicitors' continued growth. The Bletchley Business Campus location also provides excellent transport links and amenities for both clients and staff.
About Solidaire Solicitors
Solidaire Solicitors is a dedicated legal practice offering expert advice and representation in employment law and settlement agreements. The firm assists individuals and businesses with matters including settlement agreements, redundancy, unfair dismissal, discrimination claims, and workplace disputes.
Known for its practical, client-centred approach, Solidaire combines specialist expertise with a commitment to delivering accessible, affordable legal support. The firm has built a strong reputation for professionalism, responsiveness, and high-quality service, reflected in consistently positive client feedback and being ranked in the top 2% for employment law in the UK.
New Contact Details:
Solidaire Solicitors
Bletchley Business Campus
1-9 Barton Road
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 3HU