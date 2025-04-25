Specsavers MK proud to sponsor biggest night-time fundraiser in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willen Hospice is thrilled that Specsavers MK is once again sponsoring their biggest night-time fundraiser, the Midnight Moo, for the 8th year running.

Taking place on Friday 20 June at Middleton Hall, centre:mk, the Midnight Moo invites over 1,000 participants to 'join the herd' and walk either a 5 or 10 mile route along the MK redways, leaving at 10pm. The event raises vital funds to help Willen Hospice continue providing specialist, compassionate care, free of charge to local people and their families who have been affected by a life-limiting illness.

Specsavers MK, with stores in centre:mk and Newport Pagnell High Street, are long-standing supporters of the Hospice. Their continued sponsorship reflects their commitment to giving back to the community and supporting the Hospice, which touches the lives of so many people in Milton Keynes.

“We always enjoy sponsoring the Midnight Moo. It’s a fantastic event, and we’ll have our own Specsavers team walking on the night,” said Steve Moore, Director at Specsavers Milton Keynes. “As a local business, we know many customers and employees who have benefitted from the incredible support offered by Willen Hospice, and it’s an honour to be involved.”

Tickets are now on sale for £25 (includes a Midnight Moo T-shirt) or £20 without a T-shirt. To take part and help make a difference, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo