Spotlight on Milton Keynes: the UK’s highest industrial vacancy rate, but probably not for long

Milton Keynes is a hot spot for industrial and logistics development, although this has partly made it the top location for industrial and logistics vacancies in the UK, however, tenants from JD.com to Amazon are flocking to the area, boding well for future growth. Scroll down for the detailed story.

At 9.2%, Milton Keynes has the highest industrial vacancy rate in the country.

However, this should be viewed in context: With 37 million square feet of stock, it is one of the UK's smallest industrial markets. In terms of inventory, it sits between Norwich and Aberdeen, but with a nationwide distribution catchment.

Although Milton Keynes has not avoided the widespread occupancy losses seen across the industrial sector at large, new development activity has been the principal driver of vacancy expansion of late.

The market’s industrial footprint has grown by 7%, or 2.5 million square feet, over the past three years, with 900,000 square feet completed in the first half of 2025.

Recent lettings suggest the influx of new supply will be digested relatively well. In the second quarter of 2025, JD.com, the Chinese equivalent of Amazon, took 530,000 square feet across two buildings at PLP Milton Keynes, as part of the firm's one-million-square-foot push into the UK in the first half of the year.

MK220 and MK330 were developed in 2023 and 2024 in response to unmet demand for prime logistics space in the area, which makes 89% of the UK population reachable within a four-hour drivetime. Master Distribution, a local third-party logistics firm, leased 37,000 square feet at MK37 in the opening months of this year.

Overall, leasing activity is expected to surpass 1.5 million square feet in the year to September 2025. This marks a return to the demand levels seen when the UK was in lockdown, albeit with take-up then constrained by limited availability.

When supply was more plentiful, strong online retail sales growth propelled 2 million square feet of take-up per year in the years preceding the pandemic.

Although online retailing has plateaued at around 26.5% of total retail sales, market participants are hopeful that demand for well-located, energy-efficient facilities will underpin leasing activity in the months and quarters ahead.

The market needs only a handful of large deals to bring about a meaningful decline in availability.

Milton Keynes has seven existing modern units that can accommodate an occupier seeking 100,000–249,999 square feet, while only two standing modern buildings are available in the 250,000–500,000 square feet size bracket. There are no readily available units that can service an immediate requirement for upwards of half a million square feet.

However, occupiers needing 750,000 square feet or more have a two-building option at Panattoni Park Milton Keynes, where MK450 and MK345 were delivered earlier this year.

While the focus is often on logistics service providers, the automotive sector and its supply chain likely represent a growing source of demand.

Industry forecasts expect the number of electric vehicles on UK roads to swell 10-fold in the next decade, supporting demand from carmakers and battery technology specialists.

Cummins, which has had a next-generation power facility in Milton Keynes for many years, will soon move into a 52,000-square-foot EPC A+, BREEAM Outstanding-rated warehouse at Greenlight.

FAI Automotive and Urban Automotive have signed leases on refurbished industrial facilities in Milton Keynes in recent months.

The city may also cater to the growing space needs of the defence sector, with around a quarter of the Ministry of Defence's spending occurring in the South East in the past two years.

Milton Keynes is home to HMGCC, His Majesty’s Government Communications Centre, the engineering specialists at the heart of the UK’s national security.

The Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, within which Milton Keynes sits, seems to be back on the government’s agenda as part of its modern industrial strategy.

While Milton Keynes's industrial leasing market has improved in recent months, a few large leases are expiring in the coming years, including retailer River Island and Yusen Logistics, which occupy 820,000 square feet and 320,000 square feet, respectively. Amazon also has an older facility in the market.

While tenant consolidation may pose a downside risk to occupancy, Milton Keynes’s ample availability and locational advantages make it well-placed to accommodate requirements from a range of occupier types seeking newly built energy-efficient facilities, strong transport connectivity and access to the area’s knowledge economy.