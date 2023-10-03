Stagecoach East announces charity Bake-Off winner

The challenge was run in aid of Stagecoach’s partner, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. The charity’s mission is to provide specialist nurses and support for seriously ill children living with complex, lifelong conditions. As a charity that works in partnership with the NHS, it tries to find ways to ensure that children and families have the care and support they need. It does this through improving the healthcare outcomes and resilience of children and families, and focuses on complex, lifelong conditions that are often otherwise underfunded and under resourced. Entries included a James and the Giant Peach cake, beetroot and espresso brownies, ‘bus-coff’ cakes and ‘busman's brownies’, multi-coloured fairy cakes, chocolate cake, lemon drizzle, key lime pie, and Everlasting Gobstoppers. After a vote, the Everlasting Gobstoppers were declared the winner, baked by Peterborough Operations Manager, Hayden Mustafa. He said: “I could not be more proud of everyone for their efforts in baking and raising money for this hugely important charity. It has been an outstanding effort by our talented and generous colleagues to give up so much of their time, skills, and money to support an extremely worthwhile cause. “Sadly, there can be very few of us who have not been touched by the serious illness of someone close to us, and when that person is a child, the situation is all the more painful. Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity’s visionis that every seriously ill child should have one of its specialist nurses to help them to lead the best life they can.If we have played a small part in helping to turn that vision into reality, then we are delighted.”