Stanair Industrial Doors sponsors mental health podcast "The Laura & Ashley Show"

Ashley Riley from The Laura and Ashley Show with Wayne Thompson, Director of Stanair at Stanair Depot in Milton Keynes.

An industrial door company with depots based across the East Midlands, and which has recently celebrated its 50th year serving local businesses, is giving its backing to a new project that has a mission to mend mental health culture across the UK.

Stanair Industrial Doors, who has its HQ in Kettering and serves businesses across the Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire and Buckinghamshire area, is helping to sponsor the production of The Laura & Ashley Show, an online pod cast, which will support middle aged men, young women and their mental health.

The Laura & Ashley Show, is being produced by award winning business owners Laura Till and Ashley Riley and will air 15 ‘warts and all’ episodes.

Issues such as personal mental health challenges, being a middle-aged man, the experiences of being a young woman in the workplace, PTSD, anxiety, depression and mental health care as well as the challenges of health and fitness and the impact on family and friends will be discussed.

Laura Till and Ashley Riley.

“Stanair has come a long way from its initial roots in 1974 but, its commitment to providing quality for its customers has never waned, neither has its desire to support local community initiatives.” said Wayne Thompson, Director at Stanair.

“As a business we are conscious of the importance of supporting our workforce and the wider community when it comes to their mental health.” Wayne said. “That is why we are backing The Laura and Ashley Show and its mission to empower others to look after their mental health.”

Filming will take place over August with The Laura & Ashley Show being aired across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and Tik Tok in the autumn.

“We are so grateful for the amazing support of Stanair.” said one half of The Laura and Ashley Show, Ashley Riley. “While it is positive that more people now discuss mental health, there remains a problem of epidemic proportions when it comes to middle aged male mental health.”

Ashley Riley from 'The Laura & Ashley Show' and Wayne Thompson, Director at Stanair.

“That is why we sincerely hope The Laura and Ashley Show will make a real difference and why we couldn’t do that without the generous support of companies like Stanair.”

The Mental Health Foundation has found that rates of self-harm amongst young women are three times more likely than young men to experience post-traumatic stress disorder.

Psychology Today reports the need for specific and tailored gender sensitive support for vulnerable middle-aged men. The Priory reports that 77% of men polled say they have suffered anxiety, stress of depression but only 40% of men have ever spoken to anyone about their mental health.

“We know that 20% of the UK workforce is based in engineering.” said Laura Till, from The Laura and Ashley Show. “That is why it is great that Stanair, an established and successful engineering company, is supporting our work and helping us to get the message out to more people.”

Stanair was established five decades ago with a vision to supply a reliable repair service for industrial and commercial doors which was available 24 hours a day.

As one of the UK’s first specialist industrial door repair companies and now about to enter its fifth decade, Stanair Industrial Door Services is the name you can trust with a service built totally around the customer.

Being an independent supplier means they can offer businesses the best products for their business and their budget. In addition, their local provided services means that they can quickly be on hand when they are needed the most.