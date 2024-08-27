Stoic Roofing & Construction announces grand opening of new office in Olney
The new office, designed with efficiency and collaboration in mind, marks a notable milestone for Stoic Roofing & Construction.
The office illustrates the company's mission of growth whilst sticking to its ethos of ‘Build with quality’. The modern workspace designed and built by fellow company Zeno Construction will be home to over 60 employees, with room for the group's continued growth.
From purchasing the land through to practical completion, the team have carefully planned and constructed a state of the art, open plan office building that suits the needs of all three companies.
Stoic Roofing & Construction is a trusted name in the industry, known for delivering high-quality roofing solutions with unmatched customer service. The company's expertise spans across roofing within residential, commercial, and industrial projects. While ensuring that every client's needs are met with precision and a personal touch.
Zeno Construction brings a wealth of experience in construction. Specialising in the public, residential and commercial sectors, their first class service and attention to detail have made them a preferred choice for a variety of construction projects both locally and around the UK.
Abbeymill Homes focuses on developing beautiful homes that blend seamlessly with their surroundings. For over 30 years, Abbeymill Homes has committed to thoughtful designs and quality builds, creating living spaces that families are proud to call home.
The new office location in Olney, Buckinghamshire, was chosen to enhance accessibility and convenience for clients and partners as well as a bright and modern working environment for all three companies.
It is equipped with cutting-edge amenities to support the growing needs of the three companies and their clients including a state of the art gym, break-out meeting rooms, conference room and golf studio!
