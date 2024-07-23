Stowe Family Law announces acquisition of Hawkins Family Law
Stowe Family Law (Stowe), the UK's largest specialist family law firm, is excited to announce the acquisition of Hawkins Family Law. This strategic acquisition will further enhance Stowe's ability to support clients facing family breakdown challenges, including divorce, child arrangements, and financial matters, form e divorce while continuing to offer tailored solutions to meet individual client needs.
Ken Fowlie, Chairman of Stowe, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Hawkins Family Lawer in Milton Keynes is an outstanding addition to the Stowe offering in the South of England. As we continue to pursue our mission to become the UK’s first choice for family law, this acquisition is another exciting step towards our goal. We are always looking for new ways to grow our presence and better serve our clients in 2024 and beyond."
Jemma Slavin, Stowe’s Regional Director for London and the South East, will head up the new team. She added, "We are delighted to welcome the talented Hawkins Family Law team to Stowe. Their expertise and shared commitment to providing exceptional legal advice and client service will enable us to help more families across Greater London and the South East."
The integration of Hawkins Family Law into Stowe Family Law represents a significant milestone in Stowe's ongoing expansion and commitment to delivering high-quality family law services. Clients can expect a seamless transition and continued excellence in legal support and advice.
For more information, please contact: Hawkins family law in Milton Keynes, Watford, Bicester and divorce lawyer in London and Hawkins lawyer in Oxford
