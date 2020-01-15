'Strategic' merger by Milton Keynes accountants MacIntyre Hudson and Keens Shay Keens

Two firms of accountants have merged their Milton Keynes operations.

Top 15 outfit MHA MacIntyre Hudson has joined forces with Keens Shay Keens MK LLP (Keens).

The deal creates a larger office of nearly 100 partners and professional staff.

MHA MacIntyre Hudson partner Steve Moore said: “This is a very important time for us as we look to further expand our expertise and presence in Milton Keynes - which is central to the Cambridge–Oxford corridor.

“This strategic merger with Keens, who are a prominent name across the area for their expert advice to businesses, will bring development opportunities for the newly-combined team, as well as giving Keens’ clients access to our range of specialists.

“We’re very pleased to be working alongside them.”

Paul Davis, senior partner at Keens Shay Keens MK, said: “We're excited to join forces with MHA, given their reputation and growing position in the industry, through their offering a wide range of services to individuals and companies of all sizes.

“Both firms share the same ethos and culture.”