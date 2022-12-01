Stunning mansion set over eight acres with eight bedrooms and eight reception rooms goes on the market in Bucks village for over £2.8m
A stunning mansion set over eight acres with eight bedrooms and eight reception rooms has gone on the market in a Bucks village for over £2.8m.
The property is new to market in the Bucks village of Haversham near Milton Keynes and is valued at £2,800,000.
Located in Haversham, the property also boasts six bathrooms.
It can be viewed online on Zoopla, and agents Taylor Walsh are tasked with finding a buyer.
Whoever purchases the property will also inherit a plot estimated to be around eight acres.
The eight bedrooms are spread across the main building and a separate guest home.
It overlooks the Linford Lakes and boasts a picturesque countryside surrounding.
Central Milton Keynes is roughly three miles away from the home on Haversham High Street, with the nearest schools roughly a mile from the house.
