Subsidence Expert Ready for a Summer of Networking

Milton Keynes based subsidence specialist Mainmark is set to be a key sponsor at the I Love Claims Summer Networking Event being held on 12th September, 2024.

Mainmark UK – who has been a sponsor for several I Love Claims events in the past – is a subsidiary of the Australian Mainmark group of companies, established in the UK 2016 with its headquarters located in Milton Keynes. For over three decades, the company has established itself as a pioneering force in the industry, leading the way in developing and delivering cutting-edge ground improvement solutions.

The event, which will be held at Fulham Beach Club in London, brings together the UK’s leading businesses in claims insurance. Mainmark will be an official ice cream sponsor and will have a dedicated branded booth to host I Love Claim’s charity Race Night.

As an expert in subsidence repair for residential property Mainmark’s Residential Lead Freya Chapman will be attending the event, along with much of the Senior Team, to talk about tree-related subsidence claims and the importance of collaborative methodology – the process of treating trees causing subsidence, rather than cutting them down.

Residential Lead, Freya Chapman speaking at I Love Claims 2023

Freya said: “The I Love Claims events are great opportunities for like-minded professionals across insurance, property development and ground engineering to get together and discuss important issues affecting claims. This includes the current conversation around subsidence – an issue which cost British insurers more than £200 million in 2022.

“Tree-related subsidence is a hot topic, and a collaborative methodology is required to establish harmony between the built and natural environments. Mainmark’s role as a key sponsor for this I Love Claims event is to promote this collaboration in the hope that it streamlines the claims process for all stakeholders.”

Freya is one of just a few female experts in Europe with over a decade of experience in residential ground improvement solutions. She became a member of the prestigious Subsidence Forum.

Executive Committee in June this year, reinforcing her position as one of the UK’s leading experts in subsidence repair.

I Love Claims is renowned for producing networking events, which provide diverse and engaging conversations between industry professionals. With complimentary refreshments, activities and live music, the Summer Networking Event will continue the organisation’s ongoing support for the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity (which to date has raised over £1.3m).