Suit Direct completes stunning refurbishment in Midsummer Place
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The store upgrade was achieved without any closures, as all work was completed overnight to ensure minimal disruption and now the retailer has a brand new look into time for the new Autumn/Winter season.
The transformation includes several significant updates designed to offer a fresh, modern shopping environment. Key features of the refurbishment include:
· Brand new in-store lighting to brighten the space and highlight the quality of the products.
· Enhanced window displays with new mannequins and lightbox graphics. The removal of the front wall creates an open view into the store, inviting customers in with a clear sight of their stylish collections.
· Full store decoration in new tonal colors that make the product merchandising pop against the walls.
· An updated till point area, featuring fresh graphics and finishes, as well as a new customer seating area for those opting for Suit Direct’s custom suit service.
· Selective updated fixtures throughout the store.
· A refreshed fitting room area with new decoration, graphics, and a comfortable customer seating space.
Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, commented on the refurbishment, saying: “We’re delighted to see Suit Direct’s transformation come to life at Midsummer Place. The store’s new look is modern, welcoming, and perfectly complements their high-quality product offering. The overnight work to complete the refurbishment with zero downtime is impressive, and we’re thrilled to see this investment that enhances the customer experience. Suit Direct’s fresh new environment will undoubtedly continue to be a destination for style-conscious shoppers in Milton Keynes.”
With the refurbishment now complete, Suit Direct invites customers to explore the refreshed store and experience their updated offerings, from ready-to-wear collections to bespoke tailoring.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.