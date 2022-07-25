Supermum and TV host from Milton Keynes connecting business leaders from around the world

Victoria is the founder of Milton Keynes based Business Live Global (BLG) - a network catering for businesses seeking exponential growth and brand exposure.

During the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, Victoria, 45, had to adapt quickly to changing circumstances, turning her former network into a global operation.

Victoria said: “Prior to the pandemic the network, formerly Business Live, operated on a face-to-face basis at monthly events in Milton Keynes, Leicester and Nottingham.

“But when the pandemic struck I had to find ways to continue with the business, so I leveraged the 10,000 plus contacts I had and utilised the power of BLG’s social media channels along with my own personal LinkedIn which has nearly 14,000 followers, and everything just continued from there.”

The global network now includes more than 100,000 investors, property developers, CEOs/ senior directors and decision makers.

BLG specialises in providing businesses with a unique, 12-month programme of commercial, lead generating events - live and/or virtual - or new business development and digital campaigns to stimulate business growth.

Hubs are currently being set up in more than 60 countries and in October 2021 James Castle, CEO of Cyber Security Global Alliance & CSGA Cyber Accelerator in Canada, was appointed to the BLG board as chairman, then shareholder in 2022.

James said: “From the moment I first met Victoria, all be-it virtually, I knew I wanted to be involved and work with her to help develop what is a super network of like-minded businesses.

“Victoria is a fabulous mum, and businesswoman and someone you instantly want to connect with. I’m very excited for the future of BLG and Victoria - who is a total inspiration."

In November, 2021, BLG also launched in Kampala Uganda, Africa where a number of high profile dignitaries attended an exclusive BLG lunch and was broadcast live on Ugandan TV.

Face-to-face business lunches returned in 2022, (following the pandemic), in Nottingham, and in April this year BLG also sold its first franchise to an entrepreneur who is taking charge of the Leicestershire region.

British business group - The Institute of Directors Bucks & MK – are working in association with BLG for the relaunch of the Milton Keynes networking lunches - kickstarting in October at Stadium MK.

Victoria added: “My aim has always been to connect businesses of all sizes together - to work together - and now we have countries who want to be involved all over the world - which is incredible. Our first ever franchise sold this year and we are now actively recruiting in regions throughout the UK. To have the IoD Bucks & MK working in association with BLG for the relaunch of our Milton Keynes lunches is fantastic - it’s going to be really special.”