SystemLabs opens Milton Keynes office with key appointment
SystemLabs have opened their new office in Milton Keynes following their expansion of their Hardware Procurement and Software Licensing services announced earlier in 2024. This strategic growth will enable them to support their client base by providing resource to facilitate subscription renewals and supporting client journeys for new projects.
Brooke joins the business from Ingram Micro, where she built strong and lasting relationships with technology vendors, particularly working as a HPE product specialist.
In her new role, Brooke will manage client engagement and vendor relationships to increase the adoption of SystemLabs’ hardware and software solutions. She will also be fundamental in growing the team and business in Milton Keynes.
The Chief Commercial Officer of SystemLabs, Alex Blackwell, said “Brooke is a fantastic addition to our team. Her ability to build strong relationships and work closely with clients to ensure they are getting the best level of service will be imperative to our continued growth.
We are also incredibly excited to be opening an office in Milton Keynes! Milton Keynes is a vibrant and thriving city, known for its innovative business environment and strong tech presence.
By establishing a presence here, SystemLabs are positioning themselves at the forefront of the industry, ready to tap into the wealth of talent and opportunities this city has to offer. The new office here will not only provide us with a strategic new location to better serve our clients, but it will also create exciting prospects for professionals in the area.”