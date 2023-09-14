Taylor Wimpey announces winners of its Community Chest scheme

Watch more videos on Shots!

After launching its Community Chest competition earlier this year, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands was on a mission to support three causes local to its The Leys at Willow Lake development in Newton Leys. Residents from across the area were invited to nominate local, worthy recipients for the donation and after considering all of the entries, the team proudly selected Connection Support, Milton Keynes Scout Group and MK Social Ping Pong as the winners.

Connection Support, with centres in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, provides a wide range of services which offer support with homelessness, housing, mental health, independent living, preventing isolation, parental mentoring and refugee resettlement.

Catherine Whitmarsh, Head of Fundraising at Connection Support, Said: “We are over the moon to have received such a generous donation from Taylor Wimpey, and it’s particularly special that the local community put us forward as deserving of funds. The money has been put to great use, supporting local people who have lost or are at risk of homelessness and we just want to say thank you again.”

Milton Keynes Scouts Group, located in Milton Keynes, contributes important community work whilst teaching members a range of important life skills and hosting a variety of outdoor activities. Jenny Ryder, Group Scout Leader, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this great donation from Taylor Wimpey. It’s very special to us as it went towards purchasing a variety of camping equipment for all our members to use, such as cooking apparatus.”

MK Social Ping Pong, also located in Milton Keynes, is a social club for Newton Leys residents that offers ‘bat and chat’ sessions for people to enjoy. Emma Young, Club Treasurer at MK Social Ping Pong, said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for selecting us as one of their winners, and the community for nominating us. We’ve put the money towards general running costs to ensure all our members still have a club they can attend and have fun at.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “At Taylor Wimpey we are proud to support local causes such as Connection Support, Milton Keynes Scouts Group and MK Social Ping Pong, which all do such valuable work for our community. The Community Chest is a fantastic initiative as it gives locals the chance to have their say and nominate causes close to their hearts. We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who took part.”

To find out about some of the causes that Taylor Wimpey has previously supported, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.