Taylor Wimpey donates washbags to homeless people in Milton Keynes this Christmas

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has donated 36 washbags to homeless charity, the YMCA in Milton Keynes.

Employees of the homebuilder spent several weeks supporting the washbag initiative led by CRASH, a national charity that helps the homeless. The initiative aims to provide vulnerable people around the UK with essential toiletry items including toothpaste, shower gel and sanitary products.

A total of 36 washbags were collected by employees at the firm's regional office in Newton Leys and donated to the YMCA in Milton Keynes on the 18th December.

This initiative is the latest that Taylor Wimpey has championed in support of CRASH who are one of six national charities that the developer works with each year.

Trisha Pickersgill, Chief Executive at CRASH, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Taylor Wimpey support our mission to ensure homeless people in need have access to necessary, vital toiletry products. It has been fantastic to see so many employees take part and how the business has used its national presence to reach all corners of the UK with its donations. We know these items make a real difference to vulnerable people and the teams involved should be incredibly proud of their hard work.”

Rosalind Lee, Head of Fundraising and Partnerships at the YMCA Milton Keynes, said:

“We’re so grateful for the wonderful donation from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands. At the YMCA, we offer support to young people who are in need of a safe place to call home. The Taylor Wimpey washbags contain essential toiletries that will be shared with our new residents, some of whom arrive with very few possessions, helping them quickly settle into the YMCA community.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “It’s really important for us to make positive contributions to the communities where we build new homes and the work that CRASH and the YMCA Milton Keynes do is such a fantastic cause to get behind, especially at Christmas time. We’re really proud of how the team has supported the washbag initiative and with such a large number being donated, we hope they make a real difference to those in need.”