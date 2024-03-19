Taylor Wimpey helps Willen Hospice continue its vital work this leap year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hospice, located on Milton Road, provides free, compassionate care to adults in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas living with a life-limiting illness. Its dedicated team provides specialist, personalised care to support patients and their family members, helping them to deal with the physical and emotional effects of both their illness and treatments.

The house builder's donation has been pledged to the hospices’ Leap of Love campaign, which was launched to help provide an extra day of specialist care during the leap year. As daily operating costs are around £16,175, the campaign encourages donations to support the continued provision of essential services, including expert nursing care, therapies and counselling.

Nigel Birch, Commercial Manager at Willen Hospice commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive a £3,000 boost to our Leap of Love campaign from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands. With running costs higher than ever, generous support like this is invaluable and helps us ensure we can be by our patients' sides when they need us the most.

“Support from our wonderful, local community is what enables us to provide our specialist, compassionate care, free of charge to anyone who needs it. We want to again send our gratitude to the entire Taylor Wimpey South Midlands team for their £3,000 donation.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re committed to giving back to the communities in which we build and we were pleased to be able to offer this donation to Willen Hospice, a fantastic charity that does amazing work in providing care to people with life-limiting illnesses. We hope our donation goes some way to helping them to continue their vital services this leap year.”

For more information on Willen Hospice, please visit: https://www.willen-hospice.org.uk/