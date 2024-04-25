Taylor Wimpey raise over £8,000 for Milton Keynes children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With help from a range of subcontractors, the housebuilder’s South Midlands team raised £8,295 through a raffle and silent auction from an event last year, which will help support 12 bereaved children for a year.

The Milton Keynes-based charity has been supporting bereaved children in the Buckinghamshire city since 2011 through a range of bereavement support services such as trips out, therapeutic mentoring and short breaks at the charities Rainbow Retreat.

Odette Mould MBE, CEO Harry's Rainbow, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the funds raised by the Taylor Wimpey South Midlands team. It’s an amazing achievement by all those involved to help vital funds which will help us to continue to support bereaved children. On behalf of everyone at Harry’s Rainbow, I’d like to thank them for their dedicated support.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to show our support to Harry’s Rainbow, a charity which means a lot to our team. They’re a pillar of the Milton Keynes community and we’re extremely proud of the efforts our team has put in to raise these vital funds which will go towards supporting the amazing work they do.”

To find out about some of the causes that Taylor Wimpey has previously supported, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/news

To find out more about the work Harry’s Rainbow carries out, visit: https://harrysrainbow.co.uk