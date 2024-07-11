Taylor Wimpey Site Managers recognised as two of the best in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Site Managers from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, based in Milton Keynes, have been recognised as two of the best in the UK after winning a top housing industry award.

Jason Coates and Karl Haddon are celebrating after each receiving a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from the National House-Building Council (NHBC).

Now in its 44th year, the Pride in the Job Quality Awards have become the benchmark for exceptional site managers and are awarded following a rigorous judging process. Thousands of inspections have taken place to determine this year’s 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, and Jason and Karl’s wins puts them in the top 5% of UK site managers.

Jason Coates said: “I’m delighted to have been recognised as one of the UK’s top site managers for the second year running. I’m surrounded by a fantastic team and we’re all dedicated to building homes of the highest quality for our customers. This award is testament to our hard work and I’m delighted our commitment has been recognised.”

Karl Haddon said: “Receiving this prestigious award for the first time is a career highlight for me, without a doubt. I’m also thrilled for the wider team, as it's also recognition of their efforts to continue delivering the highest of standard homes.”

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year. This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re incredibly proud of Jason and Karl.”

Steve Wood, CEO at the NHBC says: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5 star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance

For more information about the homes across Milton Keynes, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.