Teams sought to take on the Franklins Solicitors £50 Challenge 2024

A prominent legal firm is seeking teams to take part in the Franklins £50 Challenge 2024.

Eight charities from across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire have been selected to benefit from the Apprentice-style fundraising challenge, organised by Franklins Solicitors LLP.

Franklins has launched a social media video to encourage teams to join, featuring representatives from each of the eight charities taking part. Taking inspiration from the opening credits of The Apprentice, the video demonstrates how the initial £50 seed funding from Franklins can grow into substantial funds for each charity.

Each team taking part receives £50 and has three months to turn the seed funding into more however they choose. From cake sales to car washes, sponsored walks to black tie events - the possibilities are endless.

The 2024 challenge will run from February to May with the underlying aim of fighting hunger, fuelling wellness and changing local lives. Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000 for local charities, showcasing the potential for collective efforts to bring about meaningful transformation.

Companies, organisations, associations and clubs are all invited to take part and join up as a team to raise money for one of the eight charities benefitting this year: Cynthia Spencer Hospice, the Hope Centre, The Lewis Foundation, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, Willen Hospice, MK Act, Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA.

Andrea Smith, Partner at Franklins Solicitors, said: “We would really encourage teams to sign up and take part in this year’s £50 Challenge. Not only does the challenge raise much-needed funds for charities, it is also an excellent team-building opportunity for those taking part, showing how creative thinking and teamwork combined can generate incredible results with a long-term impact on the local community.”

The launch video can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Il6SGEJN8A0