Tech company expansion to create 80 new jobs in Milton Keynes
Company to open new warehouse in the city
Eighty new jobs will be created by German company Alaiko which is opening a new warehouse in Milton Keynes.
The company’s investment in the UK will lead to 200 new jobs over the next three years including a new facility here in the city alongside a new office in Birmingham.
The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has supported software and logistics company Alaiko, since 2022 with a range of services including giving access to research, industry reports and connecting it with networks.
Minister for Investment Dominic Johnson visited Alaiko’s site near Munich on Wednesday. He said: “As the UK’s second largest trading partner worldwide and our biggest European investor, we have made it a priority to strengthen economic links with Germany.
“Reinforcing this important partnership will mean a greater number of tech companies like Alaiko are welcomed to the UK, boosting growth and creating the high-value jobs that are essential to level up the UK.”