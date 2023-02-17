Eighty new jobs will be created by German company Alaiko which is opening a new warehouse in Milton Keynes.

The company’s investment in the UK will lead to 200 new jobs over the next three years including a new facility here in the city alongside a new office in Birmingham.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has supported software and logistics company Alaiko, since 2022 with a range of services including giving access to research, industry reports and connecting it with networks.

Minister for Investment Dominic Johnson visited Alaiko’s site near Munich on Wednesday. He said: “As the UK’s second largest trading partner worldwide and our biggest European investor, we have made it a priority to strengthen economic links with Germany.