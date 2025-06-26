Tesco thanks Armed Forces with free breakfasts

Armed Forces personnel and veterans can receive a free hot breakfast at Tesco this Sunday
For the fourth year running, Armed Forces personnel and veterans will be able to get a free hot breakfast in over 300 Tesco stores to mark Armed Forces Day.

As a thank you for their service, on Sunday 29th June, approximately 180,000 serving Armed Forces personnel [1] and nearly 2 million veterans [2] in the UK can choose from The Breakfast, The Veggie Breakfast, The Vegan Breakfast or Sausage Bap to enjoy for free when they present their MOD90 or Veterans ID card at either The Café or The Coffee Shop in Tesco stores.

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco UK CEO and Exec Sponsor of the Tesco Armed Forces Colleague Network, said:

“Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe. As the largest private employer of veterans in the UK, we want to recognise those who serve, and have served, this Armed Forces Day. We hope this free breakfast will go a little way to show our gratitude for their service.”

Sabrina Lungo, Chair of the Armed Forces Colleague Network at Tesco, said:

“Armed Forces Day is an important opportunity to recognise our Armed Forces personnel and veterans, and we’re happy to be offering them this small token of our appreciation for the fourth year running.

“Through our thriving Armed Forces network, we are proud to support the entire Armed Forces community at Tesco, from veterans to military partners and families, as they navigate the challenges of life in the Armed Forces and beyond.”

Find your nearest store with The Café or The Coffee Shop at: www.tesco.com/zones/tesco-cafe

For more information on Armed Forces Day go to www.armedforcesday.org.uk/

[1] Quarterly service personnel statistics: 1 April 2025

[2] The 2021 Census shows that there are 1.85 million veterans in England and Wales (3.8% of the over 16 population), with around 2 million estimated across the whole of the UK.

