Shaun Bone from Loughton near Milton Keynes been announced the Best Heating Installer in the South East by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2025. At the same awards he has also been crowned Best Sustainable Installer in the South.

Shaun specialises in central heating, plumbing and more across Milton Keynes and the South East surrounding areas with his company Blue Flame MK Ltd.

Shaun’s winning entry featured work he had completed for an old 1900s farm house with four bedrooms, and he was tasked with designing an efficient low temperature heating system for the rural home. Shaun installed an air source heat pump for the homeowners, which runs much more efficiently than their previous oil boiler, saving energy costs.

Speaking of Shaun’s win, his customer said: “Shaun has been amazing. He has gone above and beyond making sure all the energy calculations suit the house. This has been challenging as is an Edwardian property but he has gone above and beyond to make them perfect.

“The system is working really well and Shaun comes straight out to help if we ever need, we can contact him whenever and couldn’t recommend enough.”

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its tenth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners and sponsors CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad and Powered Now, as well as a team of previous winning installers, judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

To mark its tenth anniversary, the award’s organisers have appointed a brand-new Board of Trustees, making it the only awards scheme in the industry that is run and judged by installers themselves. Each trustee will be heavily involved in the judging of the categories relevant to their individual areas of expertise.

You can help Shaun to be crowned the National 2025 Heating Installer Awards winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on 27th May 2025. Public votes will contribute to a quarter of the installer’s overall scores, and will be added to the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.

The winners will be announced on 25th June 2025 at InstallerSHOW, taking place at Birmingham NEC.