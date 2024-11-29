The Chequers wins two awards in two days

Owen Tottey receiving the Phoenix from The Ashes award from the Milton Keynes and North Bucks CAMRA branch

The Chequers public house in Fenny Stratford has won two prestigious awards in two days to recognise the quality of the real ales they are serving

The first award was the Phoenix Rising From the Ashes award. The Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch of CAMRA (Campaign for real ale) has introduced a "Phoenix Award for pubs that have reopened after being closed for 12 months or more.

The first of these awards was presented on Wednesday 27th November and awarded to the Chequers in Fenny Stratford and was happily received by Owen Tottey on behalf of the pub. It now sits in a prominent position above the bar. The pub is celebrating its 1st Birthday after re-opening on Saturday 30th November.

The second was presented on 29th November by Timothy Taylor brewery and is the prestigious Champions Club award which recognises there dedication to excellent cellarmanship and taking the extra mile to serve quality ales.

Along with many other real ales Timothy Taylor is a regular beer that is served at The Chequers