The Parks Trust publish their 2024-25 annual report and financial statements

In the setting of a challenging and changing economic climate, the Trust managed its resources with caution.

The Trust’s significant commitment to its charitable activities sees expenditure amounting to £14.6 million, down from the previous year’s high of £15.2 million, to deliver high-quality management and maintenance of more than 6,000 acres of green spaces at the heart of the charity’s mission.

The Trust’s diverse investment portfolio comprising of commercial property and financial investments has remained stable, with income holding at £11.1 million. The endowments allocated for new land transfers to The Parks Trust amounted to £0.8 million, with The Trust having completed the transfer of land situated in Brooklands in the east of the city and Whitehouse Park in the west.

Furthermore, in the 2024-25 financial year, the Trust's net assets increased from £149.7 million to £158.8 million. This increase was predominantly driven by an upward revaluation of property investments attributable to improving market conditions, and disposals of land holdings.

It was another very busy year for the Trust, with their teams and volunteers going above and beyond to deliver outstanding work throughout the seasons. At the heart of their efforts are the Trust’s values of being committed, collaborative and inspirational in achieving their mission to provide beautiful parks, lakes, woods, and landscapes to be loved by the people of Milton Keynes forever.

Over the last 12 months there have been many accomplishments to celebrate and recognise, including:

All-new websites with improved functionality and better accessibility features released for theparkstrust.com, willenlake.org.uk and campbellwharfmarina.com

The launch of the Trust’s Access Ambassadors, whose lived experiences are informing accessibility improvements in the parks.

The Trust’s Outdoor Learning team won the Environmental and Sustainability Award at the 2024 MK Education Awards.

New public art unveiled at Howe Park Wood, The Bee And The Butterfly, helps to raise awareness of the importance of pollinator species.

Securing a Tree of Hope for Milton Keynes, a legacy initiative from the Sycamore Gap tree as 1 of 49 saplings to be planted across the UK.

Celebrating 20 years of the MK Health Walks initiative, which provide daily wellbeing walks for the city’s communities.

To view the full Annual Report and Financial Statements, visit theparkstrust.com/annualreport