The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company recognised in Culture Award category at MKBAA

Milton Keynes based theatre company, The Play’s The Thing, is proud to have been a finalist in the Culture, Arts and Heritage award at last night’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Award, and shine a spotlight on the city's arts scene.

The award celebrates local organisations that enhances and enriches Milton Keynes through culture, art and creativity while having a positive impact and influence on the local community.

This recognition is a celebration of the theatre company’s dedication to bringing culture and great theatre to the heart of Milton Keynes, by offering exciting platforms to amplify new voices, and create meaningful opportunities for women and young people that they simply won’t find anywhere else.

Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director - The Play's The Thing Theatre Company

The Play’s The Thing has strived to make the arts accessible, relevant, and empowering, ensuring culture is the lifeblood of a thriving, vibrant city. The team have championed emerging artists, provided local stages to underrepresented voices, and created festivals for women playwrights to showcase new work.

Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director of The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company says: "To be recognised at these local awards is a great honour.

"It endorses the importance of the arts in shaping our communities, inspiring the next generation and supporting local talent and creativity.

“We remain committed to pushing boundaries, fostering inclusivity, and creating a flourishing theatre network within Milton Keynes.”

To find out more about The Play’s The Thing Theatre Company and its next production of ‘A Taste of Honey’ at Stantonbury Theatre, please visit https://playsthethingtheatrecompany.co.uk.