The Willen Ice Cream Company scoops Micro Business Award at MKBAA

The Willen Ice Cream Company, based in Milton Keynes, won in the Micro Business category at Thursday night’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The category celebrated businesses that demonstrated sustained success and contributed to the city’s reputation as a thriving place for businesses and growth. Judges commented that The Willen Ice Cream Company showed ‘a sustainable ethos running throughout the business’ and is ‘a shining example of a micro business, which has already seen sustained growth with more forecast for the future.’

This recognition is a proud moment for the small, independent business, celebrating its commitment to creating artisan ice cream with locally sourced ingredients and sustainability at its heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded six years ago with a passion for quality and creativity, The Willen Ice Cream Company has grown into a thriving local business, delivering delicious, handcrafted ice cream that showcases the best of Milton Keynes. From working with local fruit growers, farmers and family businesses, to embracing eco-friendly practices, sustainability and community is woven into every scoop it makes.

The Willen Ice Cream Company at The MKBAA 2025

Richard Gordon, owner of The Willen Ice Cream Company says: "Winning this award is true testament to how hard we have worked to grow our business from our home kitchen to a brand-new production facility that helps us keep up with demand.

"As a small business, we’ve poured our hearts into creating not only exceptional ice cream but also a business that values sustainability and community.

“This award isn’t only for the team – it also goes to our amazing and loyal customers. We wouldn’t be here without them, and for that we are very grateful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, The Willen Ice Cream Company is looking to continue growing the business, future innovations and new flavour ranges as well as working with more responsible, local producers and businesses, and improving sustainability practices further.

To find out more about The Willen Ice Cream Company, please visit https://willenicecream.co.uk/