There’s Gold at the end of Harry’s Rainbow!

Harry’s Rainbow was created in 2011 following the huge and unexpected loss of 5 ½ year old Harry two years earlier. After facing challenges in finding suitable, easy to access support with bereavement not only for Harry’s parents but also his twin sister, Odette Mould, Harry’s mum, founded Harry’s Rainbow.

The charity focuses on offering much needed support to children and families in and around Milton Keynes experiencing the same loss and heartache of a close loved one. From Therapeutic Mentoring, trips and various support groups this charity shows families in Milton Keynes they don’t have to face the unthinkable alone.

Harry’s memory continues to offer light to children and young people while giving them strength and guidance to understand their grief and develop positive coping strategies.

Harry's Rainbow winning Gold at the SME Business Awards 2023

The SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards are honoured to be working with this charity for the Business Awards this year. Nia Gallimore, Events Coordinator for the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awardscommented: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support this wonderful charity. Harry’s Rainbow is essential to the local community and the SME Awards are honoured to share the amazing work they do! I hope that families never face loss, however, the knowledge that Harry’s Rainbow is there to support and guide families if needed is invaluable for MK.”

Having won gold at last year's SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards, Harry’s Rainbow are now encouraging all local businesses to enter this year's awards at www.mkbucksawards.co.uk whilst at the same time support this very worthy charity.

If you would like to join us on this incredible evening, you can enter the awards on www.mkbucksawards.co.uk or book tickets to the event on https://bookwhen.com/eventsandpr.

