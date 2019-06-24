This major store in Milton Keynes is banning plastic bags and will charge customers for paper ones instead

Boots are the latest store to ban plastic bags from their stores with more than 50 shops across the country going plastic-free from today.
The pharmacy giant has committed to ditching all of its plastic bags in all of its stores by next year, but the Crown Walk shop in Milton Keynes is one of the first shops to see the changes implemented.
A small number of shops, 53 in total, will be offering paper bags from today (24 June), with Boots saying alling 2,485 sites will offer only paper bags from early next year.
Paper bags not free
The company will however continue to charge customers for the new unbleached brown bags, despite them not falling under the plastic bag tax.
The recycled brown bags will cost 5p, 7p and 10p depending on the size, with all profits to be donated to BBC Children in Need.
900 tonnes of plastic
The move will see around 900 tonnes of plastic removed from stores as a result, according to Boots managing director, Seb James.
He said: “Plastic waste is undoubtedly one of the most important issues around the world today, with TV shows like Blue Planet highlighting the effects of plastic pollution.
“This year, we are transforming Boots as we celebrate 170 years, and the move to unbleached paper bags is another pivotal moment in that journey. There is no doubt that our customers expect us to act and this change signifies a huge step away from our reliance on plastic.”
A full list of the shops which will no longer provide plastic bags is as follows;
Nottingham Victoria Centre
Derby Intu Shopping Centre
Sheffield Meadowhall Shopping Centre
Cambridge Petty Cury,
Peterborough Queensgate Centre
Manchester Trafford Centre
London Canary Wharf Canada
Bristol Broadmead
Milton Keynes Crown Walk,
Exeter High Street
Cardiff Queen Street
Oxford Cornmarket Street
Plymouth Drake Circus
Leeds Trinity
Belfast Donegal Place
Edinburgh 101 Princes Street
Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre
Newcastle Eldon Square
London Sedley Place
London Brent Cross Shopping Centre
London Liverpool St Station
Watford The Harlequin
Bromley The Glades Shopping Centre
Kingston Upon Thames Union Street
London Kensington
Southampton Above Bar Street
West Thurrock Lakeside Shopping Centre
Brighton North Street
Jersey St Helier Queen Street
London Piccadilly Circus
Dartford Bluewater Park
London 193 Oxford Street
Liverpool Clayton Square Shopping Centre
Manchester Market Street
Birmingham High Street
Canterbury Whitefriars Shopping Centre
Chelmsford High Chelmer
London White City Shopping Centre
York 43 Coney Street
Bath Southgate Centre
London Stratford City
Dudley Merry Hill Centre
Bristol Cribbs Causeway
Reading Oracle Centre
Lincoln High Street
Gateshead Metro Centre
Salcombe Fore Street
Glasgow Braehead Centre
Glasgow Buchanan Gallery
Liverpool New Mersey Retail Park
Leicester Fosse Park
Glasgow Fort
Covent Garden