Three Milton Keynes pubs flushed with success in Loo of the Year Awards

A Bletchley pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

Captain Ridley's Shooting Party in Queensway has been awarded a diamond rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

And Wetherspoons in Midsummer Boulevard, and The Moon Under Water in Xscape, have each been awarded a platinum rating.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The diamond rating is the highest and most prestigious award available. It focuses on the highest standards of cleaning and the provision of clean and well-maintained facilities to meet all user needs.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Jessica Spooner, manager of Captain Ridley's Shooting Party, a Wetherspoon pub, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."