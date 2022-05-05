Three restaurants in Milton Keynes handed new food hygiene ratings

KuKu Coffee House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9a Bodmin Place, Broughton, was given the score after assessment on March 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. The two other restaurants include:

> Sands Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 High Street, Woburn Sands, which was handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on March 29.

> Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 Winchester Circle, Kingston, was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on March 24.

Three restaurants in Milton Keynes have been given new ratings

It means that of Milton Keynes's 484 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 380 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.