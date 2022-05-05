Three restaurants in Milton Keynes handed new food hygiene ratings

KuKu Coffee House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9a Bodmin Place, Broughton, was given the score after assessment on March 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. The two other restaurants include:
> Sands Brasserie, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33 High Street, Woburn Sands, which was handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on March 29.
> Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 53 Winchester Circle, Kingston, was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on March 24.
It means that of Milton Keynes's 484 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 380 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.