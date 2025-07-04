Towcester flat needing improvement up for auction

A one-bedroom flat needing improvement in Towcester is coming up for auction later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flat 3 in Islington Court, Islington Road, is among 168 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a leasehold guide price of £70,000-plus with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 24 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Paul Wood said: “Islington Court is situated in the vibrant market town of Towcester, offering convenient access to local amenities and services.

AUCTION: Flat 3 in Islington Court, Islington Road, Towcester

“Although now in need of improvement, this flat will make an excellent home for occupation or investment once works have been carried out.

“A Waitrose supermarket is located approximately 0.6 miles away, and the town is home to numerous historic buildings, including Grade II listed structures dating back to Roman times.

“There are also plenty of walks and local attractions, including the popular racecourse, to explore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city of Milton Keynes, about 16 miles away, offers a variety of cinemas, theatres, restaurants, and shopping options.

Tenure is the remainder of a 125-year lease from January 1991.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/259/32/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 22 July and concludes on Thursday 24 July.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.