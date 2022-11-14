Travelodge reveals Milton Keynes bizarre requests audit including ‘going for spin in Red Bull racing car’

Can you take me for a spin in a Red Bull Formula One racing car?

What time are the Milton Keynes cows milked?

I hear it snows here every day, can I borrow your skis?

A customer at the Travelodge at The Hub, asked if staff could arrange a 'spin in a Red Bull Formula One car'.

These are just some of odd requests made of staff at Travelodge hotels in Milton Keynes as revealed as part of a 2022 Bizarre Request audit for Milton Keynes.

The hotel chain has revealed the top 25 most interesting, bizarre requests during the last 12 months on the back of a busy year following an upsurge in post Covid bookings.

And hotel teams at Milton Keynes’ four Travelodge branches have reported numerous other odd customer requests throughout the year

including;

Advertisement

> How many mountains were foraged for the plant based burger? – Bar Café, Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge

> Can you read my Pomeranian Misty a bedtime story while I pop out to dinner with friends?- Milton Keynes Shenley Church End Travelodge

> Can you teach my husband how to make the bed? He doesn’t do it at home; – Milton Keynes Central Travelodge

> It’s my son’s birthday; can you create a large pyramid of pizza for him? It’s his favourite food and I thought he would like this better than a birthday cake; – Bar Café, Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge

Advertisement

> Can you fill my room with unicorn balloons? I want to surprise my daughter; - Milton Keynes Old Stratford Travelodge

> How many roundabouts do you actually have here? – Milton Keynes at The Hub Travelodge

> Can someone take my wife on a tour of the show homes while I go out to watch the match? – Milton Keynes Central Travelodge.

Hotel teams have also received interesting questions on topics ranging from place names, local dishes, customs and traditions along with random requests.

Advertisement

The number one bizzare request in the UK was – ‘Where can I catch a Cullen Skink?’ – Aberdeen Airport Travelodge.

This year’s audit has revealed a bigger interest in the Royal Family than ever before. One customer staying at Bath Waterside Travelodge asked the receptionist if she could borrow Bath’s 2021 Dress of The Year – a black silk Giorgio Armani dress worn by Meghan Markle for the famous Oprah interview. The customer wanted to wear the dress to her 40th birthday party.

Another customer staying at Canterbury Chaucer Central Travelodge was disappointed to hear King Charles would not be teaching any lessons at The Kings School Canterbury during their stay in the historic city, while a young boy wanted the London Waterloo Travelodge team to arrange a surprise garden afternoon tea for his grandfather with Paddington Bear.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 581 UK Travelodge hotels this year including our four hotels in Milton Keynes, with people taking more short breaks and turning a concert or sporting event into a minication.

Advertisement