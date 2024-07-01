Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travelodge is undertaking a significant hiring initiative to fill over 300 positions

It operates more than 600 hotels in the UK, Ireland and Spain, employing a workforce of 13,000

Roles include hotel management, bar staff, cleaners, receptionists, and head office positions

Travelodge’s director of people operations says it is looking for ‘enthusiastic people’ committed to excellent customer service

The company offers flexible working hours suitable for parents managing school runs, and students

Applicants should apply through the Travelodge website

Leading hotel chain Travelodge has begun a staff hiring campaign to fill over 300 positions throughout its business.

With over 600 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, and a workforce of 13,000, Travelodge is looking to recruit both full-time and part-time employees.

Available roles include hotel management, bar staff, cleaners, receptionists, and positions in sales and customer services at their head office in Thame, Oxfordshire.

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge’s director of people operations, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent customer service.”

She added: “In addition to a strong network of hotels across the UK, we offer flexible working hours that can be a win-win solution for parents and students.

“We offer parents flexible working hours to help them work around the school run, so they can raise their family and have a job that allows them to develop a career when the time is right for them.”

“Students can work in a Travelodge whilst studying at University and then transfer to a different hotel when they return home in the holidays. The opportunities at Travelodge are endless and can open a door to a great career in a fast growing global industry.”

How to apply

To apply for a job at Travelodge, go to the official Travelodge website and navigate to their careers section, where they typically list all available job openings.

Browse through the list of job openings to find positions that match your skills, experience and location preferences.

Read the job descriptions carefully, and update your CV to highlight relevant experience, skills and qualifications that match the job requirements. If required, fill out the online application form provided on the Travelodge careers page.

Make sure to provide accurate information and complete all required fields, and once you have filled out the application form and attached your resume/CV, submit your application through the online portal.