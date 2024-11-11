Triple triumph for Maaya at MK Food & Leisure Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last night, Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar was once again awarded the title of Best Asian Restaurant in Milton Keynes at the prestigious MK Food & Leisure Awards.

This is the third year in a row that Maaya has taken home this honour, further establishing its reputation as a top dining destination for authentic and innovative Indian cuisine in the region.

Held last night, the glamorous MK Food & Leisure Awards brought together the best of the Milton Keynes food and leisure industry, recognising excellence across various categories. Maaya stood out once again, impressing judges with its exceptional quality, unique flavours, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

"It’s an absolute honour to receive this award for the third year running," said Mo Abdul, Co-owner of Maaya. "Our team works passionately to bring the best of Indian cuisine to our guests, and to be recognised at this level is truly rewarding. This award reflects the dedication of our chefs, the hospitality of our staff, and, most importantly, the loyalty and support of our guests."

Maaya's owners accept Best Asian Restaurant at MK Food & Leisure Awards

Maaya’s menu, crafted by experienced chefs, offers a blend of traditional dishes and modern Indian cuisine, designed to take diners on an authentic journey through India’s culinary landscape. From its vibrant, inviting ambiance to its carefully curated menu, every detail is tailored to provide a dining experience that is both memorable and unique.