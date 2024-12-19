Tungsten Properties’ two warehouses in Milton Keynes given go ahead

Detailed designs for two new mid-box industrial and logistics warehouses, with a combined value of £15 million, at Breckland Road, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, have been approved by Milton Keynes City Council.

Tungsten Properties, one of the UK’s leading industrial and warehouse developers, acquired the 3.3-acre site and subsequently submitted a planning application for two buildings that will total 61,256 sq ft (5,690 sq m).

Tungsten Park will target BREEAM Excellent and EPC A and include 10 metre eaves, secure self-contained yards, fully fitted offices and a generous power supply.

Breckland Road is an established business park location in north Milton Keynes with access to junction 14, M1 motorway. It is close to local amenities which include Costa Coffee, McDonalds and Linford Wood Park and neighbouring occupiers which include Amazon and TalkTalk.

Tungsten Park in Milton Keynes

The project is forecast to create circa 107 construction roles and once the buildings have been completed, house up to 157 employment jobs.

David Mole, development director, Tungsten Properties said: “To have received consent for these two buildings means we can deliver modern and sustainable facilities to meet the high demand from companies needing to expand or be located centrally in Milton Keynes. We look forward to creating local jobs in both the construction and end use phases.”

Patrick Mooney, associate partner, Cushman & Wakefield added: “This is welcome news for both the business community and local area meaning that these two super buildings can be delivered. We are talking to both local and national businesses which need new, high spec space in well-connected Milton Keynes.”

Tungsten Park Milton Keynes will be available to occupy in Q4 2025.

Cushman & Wakefield and Adroit Real Estate Advisors are the leasing agents.