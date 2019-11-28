Two men are charged with being unlicensed gangmasters in Milton Keynes

Two men from Milton Keynes have been accused of being unlicensed 'gangmasters' under labour abuse legislation.

John Day and Mark Baker are alleged to have supplied workers into a food processing company without a Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) licence.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June 2016 and February 2017.

Day, aged 53, of Whittington Chase, Kingsmead, and Baker, 41, of Nevill Close in Hanslope, are set to appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday.

The maximum penalty for acting as an unlicensed gangmaster is 10 years in prison and an unlimited fine.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority is a Non Departmental Public Body that works to protect vulnerable and exploited workers.

Through intelligence receive from its inspections, the public, industry and other government departments, GLAA investigates reports of worker exploitation and illegal activity such as human trafficking, forced labour and illegal labour provision, as well as offences under the National Minimum Wage and Employment Agencies Acts.