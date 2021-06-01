Two Milton Keynes homes set to be auctioned off

Two properties in Bletchley are set to go up for auction on June 16, as two of 119 lots.

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers will put 119 homes under the hammer including two properties in the Bletchley area.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house at 15 Cleeve Crescent, Bletchley, has a freehold guide price of £160,000-plus with vacant possession.

Lot 103, 15 Cleeve Crescent, Bletchley

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This semi-detached house is situated close to parkland and just south of the centre of Milton Keynes, making it accessible to shopping, bars, restaurants and recreational facilities.

“The property needs modernisation and improvement throughout but does have replacement double glazed windows and external doors and a gas heating system via radiators."

The other property is a modern semi-detached house with a single storey flat roof extension to the rear at 65 Calder Vale, Bletchley, Milton Keynes which is listed with a freehold guide price of £165,000-plus.

It is located to the east of Standing Way and to the west of Bletchley mainline railway station.

Lot 008, Calder Vale, Bletchley

Director and auctioneer Kevin Gilbert said: “The property is currently let under an Occupancy Agreement (from 29 August 1994) at a contractual rental of £203.02 per week (£10,557.04 per annum), with annual increases (on the 1 April) in line with the Retail Prices Index (RPI), plus 2%.

“With long-standing tenants, I would consider this a solid addition to any residential portfolio.”