Two Milton Keynes restaurants shortlisted for 18th annual British Curry Awards

Two Milton Keynes restaurants have been shortlisted for the Best Restaurant South East category at the coveted British Curry Awards.

They are Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar, The Hub and Kassia, of High Street, Stony Stratford.

The 18th, annual ceremony ceremony will take place in London, on November 28, and will once again welcome the UK's leading curry restaurateurs alongside prominent personalities from the world of showbiz, entertainment, sports and politics.

This year's ‘Curry Oscars’ will pay tribute to the awards' founder and pioneer of UK curry industry, the late Enam Ali

This year, the ceremony will honour the legacy of British Curry Awards founder, Enam Ali, who sadly passed away earlier this year, as well as recognise the issues currently facing the UK curry industry amid the cost of living and energy crises.

The finest curry restaurateurs from across the UK will also be seeking recognition as the best restaurant in their region and honoured with a jewel in the crown of the UK curry restaurant industry award sector.

The 2022 event also marks the introduction of the Diners Choice Award – a new category that will reward curry establishments that are able to engage their customers through social media.

All those nominated will be in with a chance of winning this coveted award based on the highest number of live, public votes on the night.

Jeffrey Ali, director of British Curry Awards said: “The British Curry Awards 2022 marks the first year without our founder, the late Enam Ali MBE. For decades, he tirelessly dedicated his life towards promoting and championing the UK Curry Industry, cementing The British Curry Awards as an 'institution'. As the natural custodian of this revered brand, we proudly strive forward with our responsibility to continue his legacy, ensuring The British Curry Awards remain THE platform to inspire future generations to push the boundaries and innovate Britain's favourite cuisine.”

Recognised globally as the original and most coveted award ceremony in the UK curry industry, also referred to as the ‘Curry Oscars’, by former Prime Minister David Cameron, the main sponsor of British Curry Awards for 2022 is Just Eat, the market-leading online food ordering and delivery platform.